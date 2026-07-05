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Ram Mandir donation theft case: Ayodhya Police get permission to interrogate five accused in jail

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Ram Mandir donation theft case: Ayodhya Police get permission to interrogate five accused in jail

The accused -- Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, and Manish Yadav -- will be interrogated within the jail premises from this Sunday, and their statements will be formally recorded, the report said.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 01:58 AM IST

Ram Mandir donation theft case: Ayodhya Police get permission to interrogate five accused in jail
The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
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Police in Ayodhya have received court permission to question five persons who are currently in jail in connection with the Ram Mandir donation theft case, news agency ANI reported. The accused -- Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, and Manish Yadav -- will be interrogated within the jail premises from this Sunday, and their statements will be formally recorded, the report said.

Police suggested that investigators may move to secure the custody of the accused individually for further questioning, based on the information collected during the initial sessions in jail. The investigators continue to piece together details around the alleged misappropriation of donations.

Earlier, the Ayodhya Sant Mandal had extended its full support to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Champat Rai, urging the trust not to accept his resignation amid the ongoing probe. The Mandal noted that Rai himself had requested a probe into the embezzlement allegations, calling it a reflection of his commitment to transparency and justice. The saints also hailed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged fraud.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to take place on Monday (July 6). Besides, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation into the case that has grabbed much attention across the country. The extension has been given to allow the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all the aspects of the case. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured strict action against the accused in the case even as leaders of opposition parties continue to criticise the ruling BJP.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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