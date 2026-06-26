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Ram Mandir donation theft: Arvind Kejriwal asks Yogi Adityanath to join him in 'fight', accuses UP CM of supporting thieves

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a visit to Ram Mandir amid allegations of 'donation theft', offered Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to "join" the "fight" with him over the alleged Ram Mandir donation case.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 05:50 PM IST

Ram Mandir donation theft: Arvind Kejriwal asks Yogi Adityanath to join him in 'fight', accuses UP CM of supporting thieves
Arvind Kejriwal has challenged Adityanath to join him in fight against donation theft (ANI)
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The investigation into Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row saw FIRs and arrests of eight accused while Champat Rai was also named in the FIR. Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a visit to Ram Mandir amid allegations of 'donation theft', offered Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to "join" the "fight" with him over the alleged Ram Mandir donation case.   

Champat Rai, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary and trustee Anil Mishra have resigned from their post amid allegations over Ayodhya mandir donation theft case. 

Kejriwal accuses Adityanath of supporting culprits 

Addressing the UP CM as "Maharaj ji", Kejriwal questioned Adityanath as to why the CM was "supporting donation thieves" on X post. He also claimed that the accused in the theft case were involved in the conspiracy to remove Yogi Adityanath from his CM post.  

"Maharaj ji, why are you supporting donation thieves? These donation thieves are also conspiring to remove you. Join my fight to get the demons behind the grand robbery at Lord Ram’s home hanged in public. Do not become a participant in this great sin," Kejriwal posted on X (formerly Twitter), in Hindi. 

The AAP chief is in Ayodhya and was scheduled to visit the Ram Temple for darshan amid the controversy related to the alleged embezzlement of donations from the Temple. 

Kejriwal's 'cover-up' accusation 

A day before his Ram Temple visit, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a sharp political attack following reports that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust allegedly refused to provide financial details to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). 

Kejriwal's remarks centre on the perceived power dynamic between the Trust's leadership and the country's highest office, fueling allegations of a "cover-up" regarding temple donations and land deals. 

According to these claims, when the district administration reached out to the Trust following the PMO's directive, the Trust's General Secretary, Champat Rai, declined to share the requested financial information, citing the ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). 

According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.On June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving donations following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

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