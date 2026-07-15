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Ram Mandir donation row: SIT likely to submit final report on July 16 or 17

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple may submit its final report to the Uttar Pradesh government within the next 24 to 48 hours.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 07:38 PM IST

Ram Mandir donation row: SIT likely to submit final report on July 16 or 17
SIT over Ram Temple donation theft to likely submit report on July 16
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The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple may submit its final report to the Uttar Pradesh government within the next 24 to 48 hours (on Thursday or Friday), sources said on Wednesday. Sources also indicate that the SIT’s investigation timeline will not be extended any further. The SIT was granted an extension of 15 days on July 1 by the Uttar Pradesh government. 

The extension was given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case. The preliminary report of the SIT into the Ram Mandir donation row has stated that prima facie, around 70 suspicious incidents were captured on CCTV between April 27 and June 5, 2026, and in CCTV footage, counting staff were seen concealing wads of cash. 

The preliminary report points to lapses and said there was no frisking at entry and exit, poor control over personal belongings, and cash from multiple donation boxes counted together were among the reasons that made the crime possible. 

The report mentions recovery of around Rs 78.94 lakh from some employees before the investigation. An additional Rs 2.25 lakh was allegedly recovered from the bathroom attached to the counting room on June 4, 2026.The report also states that no prima facie evidence was found to support social media claims about missing silver bricks or other valuable offerings. 

Meanwhile, a Ayodhya court had extended the judicial custody of all eight accused in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case by 14 days on Monday. The accused appeared before the court through video conferencing and are scheduled to appear again on July 27. 

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on petitions seeking an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report, including details of its composition, and posted the matter for further consideration next Monday. 

Following the allegations, a series of resignations of top officials were accepted by the trust, including then General Secretary of the Trust Champat Rai, and trust members Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao.

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