Ram Mandir donation theft case: Accused saw 100-fold rise in wealth, bought expensive properties

Police have arrested eight persons in connection with the case, and investigating teams have been carrying out raids at their residences. All eight accused were reportedly involved in the counting of cash and jewellery donated by devotees in collection boxes of the temple.

Most of those under the radar in the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case saw a drastic rise in their net worth, with some recording a 100-fold surge in a very short time period, NDTV reported citing sources. Many of them also bought expensive properties -- including land and hotels -- a privilege they could not afford with their legal sources of income. The alleged theft surfaced due to a dispute among the suspects over the distribution of the stolen money, the sources told the publication.

As per the report, the case suspects had attempted to delete digital evidence. They also tried to get rid of the proceeds of the crime when they learned that an investigation had been launched into the donation fraud. Some of the accused reportedly deleted WhatsApp chats and other data from their mobile phones, while some completely formatted their devices. Police have made mobile phones and CCTV footage a key basis for their investigation. Meanwhile, the role of the temple trust's officials is also under investigation, with several prominent figures under the scanner.

Police have so far arrested eight persons in connection with the case, and investigating teams have been carrying out raids at their residences. All eight accused were reportedly involved in the counting of cash and jewellery donated by devotees in collection boxes of the temple. The police have said that all the arrested accused were caught embezzling money on CCTV cameras. As per reports, around Rs 7.75 crore worth of donations have been embezzled, and the police have recovered nearly 80 lakh so far.

Earlier this week, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai tendered his resignation over the embezzlement allegations. In a statement on Saturday, the trust said it was "shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened" over the allegations pertaining to donations. The temple body added that it was committed to ensuring a fair investigation in the case.