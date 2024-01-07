Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: Check entry rules, aarti timings and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also announced plans to telecast the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya live on the booth level across India.

The highly anticipated consecration of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also announced plans to telecast the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya live on the booth level across India. However, the consecration which is expected to be thronged by a sea of devotees may have many questions in their mind regarding the temple and the program, like when will the aarti be performed in the temple? How to enter the temple? Today we will disclose all such information in this report so that whenever you visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya, you do not face any problem.

When is aarti performed in the Ram temple?

Aarti will be performed three times a day. Lord Ram devotees can participate in the aarti at 6:30 am, 12:00 noon, and 7:30 pm. To attend the aarti, a pass is made by the Trust, in which you must provide ID proof.

How to book "Aarti Pass" online

Visit the official website of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra i.e. srjbtkshetra.org

Enter your mobile number and log in using OTP (One-time password)

On the homepage, click on the ‘Aarti' section

Now select the date and type of aarti that you wish to attend

Enter the required details like devotee name, address, photo, mobile number etc.

On your visit to the Ram Temple, collect the "Aarti Pass" from the counter

Entry rules

To enter the Ram temple of Ayodhya, you will have to take care of the security standards. Electric items like mobile phones, earphones, or any other gadgets with you are prohibited while entering the temple. People attending the consecration of Ram Lala will have to enter the program venue before 11:00 AM on January 22. Traditional Indian attire can be worn during the inauguration of the Ram temple. Men can wear a dhoti or kurta-pajama. Whereas women can wear salwar suits or sarees. However, there is no dress code imposed by the Ram Temple Trust regarding this.

What is the time of consecration of the Ram temple?

Lord Ram will be seated in Ram temple on 22 January 2024. Vedic scholars of Kashi will perform the consecration of Lord Ram’s life. Between 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm, Ram Lalla will be seated in Mrigasira Nakshatra.

What is the length, width, and height of the Ram temple of Ayodhya?

The length of the Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya is 380 feet, and the width is also 250 feet. While the height is 161 feet. This temple is being built on three floors. The temple will have 44 gates and 392 pillars.

How will be the entrance of the temple?

As soon as you enter the Ram temple, you will first get entry to the temple from the eastern side, climbing 32 stairs and passing through the Singh Dwar.

What will happen to the old statue of Ram Lalla?

Though a new idol of Ram Lalla is being installed, reports suggest that the old idol of Ram Lalla will also be placed with the new idol in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Temple.

Whose other temples will be there in the Ram temple complex?

Temples will be built around the Ram Mandir complex. Temples of Lord Surya, Goddess Bhagvati, Lord Ganesha, Lord Shankar, Mata Annapurna, Lord Hanuman, Mata Shabari, Maharishi Vishvamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Valmiki, Nishad Raj will also be built.

What will be the arrangements for the devotees?

A world-class facility is being built for the devotees in the Ram temple, in which there will be provision of ramps and lifts for the disabled and the elderly. Also, the temple trust is constructing a Pilgrims Facility Centre (PFC), which will have a capacity of 25,000 people. It will provide medical facilities and locker facilities to the devotees. There will also be a separate block with a bathing area, washrooms, washbasin, open taps, etc.