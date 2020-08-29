Ram Janmabhoomi Trust submits temple master plan to Ayodhya Authority, deposits Rs 65,000 fee

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday submitted the map of the Ayodhya Ram Temple to the Ayodhya Development Authority for its approval. The Trust also deposited a fee of Rs 65,000 to the Authority.

Dr Anil Mishra, one of the trustees of ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra,’ handed over the map and other necessary documents related to the construction of Ram temple to the Vice President and Secretary of the Ayodhya Development Authority for approval. According to reports, the Ram Temple map is likely to be approved by the authority soon.

The members of the Trust had met in New Delhi on August 20 and held discussions over the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The members discussed the temple roadmap and modalities and the master plan for the development of the 70-acre land of Ram Janmabhoomi premises for discussion. On this land, the temple complex has to be constructed.

After the meeting, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had said that the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has begun in Ayodhya and engineers from CBRI Roorkee, IIT Madras along with Larsen and Toubro are currently testing the soil at the mandir site. The Ram temple trust expressed hope that the construction work would be completed in 36-40 months.

According to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be built as per India's ancient and traditional construction techniques. The Trust had said in a tweet that the temple will be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities and no iron will be used in the construction of the historic temple.

"For Mandir construction, copper plates will be used to fuse stone blocks with each other. The plates should be 18 inches long, 30 mm wide & 3 mm in depth.10,000 such plates may be required in total structure. We call upon Shri Rambhakts to donate such copper plates to the trust," the Trust had said in another tweet.

"Donors can engrave family names, place of origin or their community temples' names on these plates. This way, the copper plates will not only symbolize the unity of this country but also be a testament to the entire country's contribution towards Mandir construction," it had added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram temple and laid the foundation stone of the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on August 5.