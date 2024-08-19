Raksha Bandhan 2024: Are banks closed or open today? Check here

In certain states, a bank holiday will be observed on Raksha Bandhan while in others, the banks will remain open as usual.

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi, will be celebrated across the country today (August 19). Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival celebrating the relationship between brothers and sisters. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its official list of holidays has declared August 19 as a holiday for banks in various cities on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Jhulana Purnima, and the birth anniversary of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. In certain states, a bank holiday will be observed while in others, the banks will remain open as usual.

Which states will have Raksha Bandhan bank holiday?

According to the Reserve Bank of India list, banks in Tripura (Agartala), Gujarat (Ahmedabad), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Odisha (Bhubaneshwar), Uttarakhand (Dehradun), Rajasthan (Jaipur), Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur, Lucknow), and Himachal Pradesh (Shimla) will remain closed on account of Raksha Bandhan.

Here’s the complete list of bank holidays left in August 2024

August 20 (Tuesday): On the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, banks will remain closed in Kochi

August 24 (Saturday): Banks will be shut across the country on account of fourth Saturday

August 26 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar for the celebrations of Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanthi.

