Raksha Bandhan 2022: Who is Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, PM Narendra Modi’s Rakhi sister from Pakistan?

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh tying a Rakhi to PM Modi (Photo - ANI)

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who is a Pakistan-origin woman, made headlines as she sent Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a rakhi for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2022, wishing him good health and good luck for his political journey.

PM Narendra Modi received a rakhi from Shaikh on Sunday, along with a letter in which the Pakistani woman wished him all the best for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and wished for his good health. She further said that she will meet PM Modi this time, and has made all the preparations.

ANI quoted Qamar Mohsin Shaikh as saying, “I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi by myself by using a Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design.” She further added that she has no doubt that PM Modi will be elected the prime minister of India once again.

Who is Qamar Mohsin Shaikh?

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh is a woman who is originally from Pakistan but came to India after her marriage. She has been living in India ever since and has said that she considered PM Narendra Modi her brother, hence the rakhi letters every year.

Shaikh has said that she has been tying a rakhi to PM Modi every year for Raksha Bandhan for the past 25-30 years, saying that the bond between them is similar to that of any brother and sister.

While speaking to ANI, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh dug deep into her memories and said that she initially celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Narendra Modi when he was an RSS worker and has been sending him rakhi and a letter on the occasion ever since.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrated across India to mark the bond between a brother and sister. This year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 11, 2022.

