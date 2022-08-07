Raksha Bandhan 2022: PM Modi’s Pakistani sister sends rakhi, pens wishes for 2024 general election

File Photo

The auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pakistani sister has sent her rakhi. The PM’s sister, named Qamar Mohsin Shaikh has sent a sacred thread and wished her brother for the 2024 general election.

Speaking to ANI, Qamar said she has made all preparations and expected to meet PM Modi this time. "I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi by myself by using a Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design," she added.

She wrote a letter and prayed for his good health and long life. She also wished him for the 2024 election. "I wrote a letter and prayed for a long and healthy life. Keep doing good work like you are doing," she said. In the 2024 election, she said, "There is no doubt, he will be the PM again. He deserves this because he has those capabilities and I wish him to be PM of India every time," she added. PM Modi’s sister, Shaikh sent a rakhi and a Raksha Bandhan card to him last year also. Raksha Bandhan marks the bond of love between the siblings and will be celebrated on August 11.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon of the Savan month of the Hindu year. The month of Shravan is considered auspicious by Hindu devotees all over the globe. People worship Lord Shiva to seek his blessings during this time. Umarried women often observe fasts on every Monday during sawan in the hope of getting an ideal husband.

(With ANI Inputs)