Raksha Bandhan 2022: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav celebrates rakhi with sister Misa Bharti, pics go viral

Misa Bharti with Tejashwi Yadav (Photo - Twitter)

Just as the political turmoil in Bihar settles down, newly-appointed Deputy Chief Minister and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav could be seen taking some time for his family as he celebrated the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan 2022 with his sister, Misa Bharti.

Tejashwi Yadav, who recently became the Deputy CM of Bihar once again after forming an alliance between RJD and JD(U), reached the house of his sister Misa Bharti in Delhi on August 11 to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister.

In the photos posted on social media which are now going viral, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and daughter could be seen dressed in traditional Indian outfits and performing the Raksha Bandhan rituals. Misa Bharti can be seen tying the sacred thread of rakhi on Tejashwi Yadav’s wrist.

Posting a series of photos of the two RJD leaders celebrating Raksha Bandhan, Dr Misa Bharti wrote on Twitter, “Live long and rule the hearts of the whole world. Wishing you all a very Happy Rakshabandhan.”

Other sisters of Tejashwi Yadav – Chanda Yadav and Rohini Acharya – also tweeted on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, congratulating Tejashwi for claiming the Deputy CM post once again in Bihar and wishing him long life and good health.

Rohini Acharya took to Twitter on Raksha Bandhan and tweeted, “This Raksha Bandhan has given me the gift of happiness. Brother got the Crown.”

Tejashwi Yadav made headlines recently when his rival leader in Bihar – Chief Minister Nitish Kumar – decided to break off the alliance with BJP and join hands with RJD once again, making Yadav his Deputy Chief Minister and bringing power back to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party.

