On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, while the whole nation is enjoying the brother-sister festival, some women and children from various segments of society tied rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM wished the nation on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. "Raksha Bandhan 2019: Women & children tie Rakhi to PM Modi", he tweeted.

Before celebrating Rakshabandhan, PM Modi hoisted the national flag at Red Fort. He addressed the nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence day on Thursday addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in the national capital and emphasized on the population explosion in the country asking citizens to do proper family planning.

It was PM Modi's sixth consecutive address to the nation and a first after coming back to power.