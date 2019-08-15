Raksha Bandhan 2019: Women, children tie Rakhi to PM Modi
PM wished the nation on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.
On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, while the whole nation is enjoying the brother-sister festival, some women and children from various segments of society tied rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
#WATCH Delhi: Women & children tie rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #RakshaBandhan2019 pic.twitter.com/VLp0WFzbVk— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
Before celebrating Rakshabandhan, PM Modi hoisted the national flag at Red Fort. He addressed the nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence day on Thursday addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in the national capital and emphasized on the population explosion in the country asking citizens to do proper family planning.
It was PM Modi's sixth consecutive address to the nation and a first after coming back to power.