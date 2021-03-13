Rakesh Tikait takes farmers' protest to Kolkata, urges people not to vote for BJP in upcoming polls

To put pressure on the government to take back the three farm laws passed last year, the farmer leaders are now applying pressure tactics. Less than a month to go for the much anticipated West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday reached Kolkata.

Rakesh Tikait, while addressing a Mahapanchayat in Kolkata urged people not to vote for the BJP and accused the party of looting the entire country.

The BKU leader's agenda for the Bengal visit includes discussing the issue of MSP and the three controversial farm laws with the farmers of the state.

Also read Will march towards Kolkata to urge farmers to defeat BJP: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Meanwhile, Tikait is scheduled to visit the hotly contested seat of Nandigram. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC turncoat and newly inducted into BJP, Suvendu Adhikari will contest against each other in Nandigram.

Earlier, Tikait had claimed that he is not supporting any political party in the Assembly elections. Tikait further stated that farmers are distressed, and the election will be discussed with them, adding that he is not going to West Bengal to 'seek votes'.

Rakesh Tikait's statement came during the addressing of a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district.

Tikait clarified that he had no plans of visiting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

The farmer leader said a call has already been made to defeat the BJP in the five Assembly elections scheduled to begin from March 27, but asserted that he would not support any political party.