Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Rakesh Sachan, UP minister who 'disappeared' from court, sentenced to 1-year jail; later gets bail

Sachan was held guilty two days ago in an Arms Act case lodged against him on August 13, 1991.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 05:52 PM IST

Rakesh Sachan, UP minister who 'disappeared' from court, sentenced to 1-year jail; later gets bail
Rakesh Sachan (Image: IANS)

Rakesh Sachan, cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, was sentenced to one year of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,500 in an Arms Act case after he surrendered before a court on Monday. He was later granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000.

On Sunday, police launched a probe into his 'disappearance' from the courtroom after his conviction.

Sachan was held guilty two days ago in an Arms Act case lodged against him on August 13, 1991, for possession of an illegal rifle. Soon after, Sachan allegedly ran away from the courtroom with a copy of the order.

The additional chief metropolitan magistrate court's reader, Kamini, had filed a complaint with police alleging Sachan had taken away the file while fleeing.

The minister while being taken to the court said he was appearing before the court despite not being given any notice, adding the case against him is bogus.

"I am doing so because media painted me like an absconder, someone who took away the file. Whatever the court will decide I will abide by it," he said.

READ | RJD reacts to worsening BJP-JDU ties

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET PG 2022: NTA releases exam schedule, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.