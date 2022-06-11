Rajya Sabha polls: BJP wins 3 of 6 Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra

The BJP party won three of the six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra against Maharashtra's ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress even as the ruling combine questioned the eight-hour delay in counting of votes.

BJP candidates Union minister Piyush Goyal, former state minister Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik are the winners. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, NCP's Praful Patel and Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi also won the fiercely-fought elections.

The contest was for the sixth seat the BJP had fielded former MP Dhananjay Mahadik and the Shiv Sena candidate was Sanjay Pawar, who lost. Mahadik and Pawar hail from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

The high-stake battle for the sixth turned out to be a nail-biting affair with the Congress and BJP trading charges, even approaching the Election Commission.

"Elections are contested not just for the fight, but the victory. Jai Maharashtra" tweeted BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, whose refusal to have a consensus candidate for the Rajya Sabha led to elections in the state after 23 years.

Counting of votes started after an eight-hour delay amid complaints of cross-voting and rules violations by the BJP and the ruling alliance.

Both BJP and the Shiv Sena approached the Election Commission, alleging cross-voting and seeking disqualification of votes.

The poll panel directed the Rajya Sabha election returning officer of Maharashtra to reject the vote cast by Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande, after which the counting of votes got underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

