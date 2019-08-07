Rajya Sabha passes bill to increase Supreme Court judges

Headlines

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

CEO of Rs 71000 crore company loses 15 kg, announces new job post for staff's health

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

Food to eat to reduce eye pain

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

HomeIndia

India

Rajya Sabha passes bill to increase Supreme Court judges

The money bill was moved by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for consideration and return to Lok Sabha

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2019, 08:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved a bill seeking to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court without discussion while it deferred some bills including one that seeks to remove the Congress President as a member of the trust running the Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2019, which was passed by the Lower House earlier, seeks to increase the strength of the Supreme Court judges from 30 to 33. With the approval of Rajya Sabha, the bill has got the nod of the Parliament.

The money bill was moved by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for consideration and return to Lok Sabha. However, Congress raised its concern, saying the party wanted a discussion on the bill as it was related to the judiciary.

The main opposition Congress agreed to return the bill with the rider that a discussion on it will be held later.

"We rarely get opportunities to discuss matters related to the judiciary. We have no objection to the passage of the bill but we want to discuss it," he said.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said it was a Money Bill, to which the Law Minister said that he was willing to have a discussion on the judiciary in November.

After the minister's assurance of discussion, the bill was approved without discussion.

However, despite the government's efforts, the House could not take up the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 due to lack of consensus.

The government wanted to pass the bill without any discussion but this was opposed by the Congress.

Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel proposed to pass the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill without discussion as a mark of respect to Sushma Swaraj but the Congress opposed this.

Congress' Anand Sharma suggested it be deferred until discussion take place as and when the House meets next.

He objected to the key provision in the bill that removes the Congress President as a trustee of the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said the sky would not fall if the bill was taken up two or three months later. But Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi insisted on passing the bill without discussion, even though Congress was not ready for it.

Finally, it was decided to defer the bill after taking the views of various party leaders.

The other bills which were deferred are the Dam Safety Bill, 2019 and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.

Earlier, soon after the House met for the day, the Chairman made obituary reference to Sushma Swaraj and members observed silence to pay their respects. The Rajya Sabha was later adjourned sine die. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Govt tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition 'politically motivated'

Meet Chauhan family, who created Rs 16200 crore business empire with Rs 60,000; own world’s best selling biscuit brand

Loki season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Marvel series; fans say 'God of Mischief returns'

Lok Sabha likely to discuss no-confidence motion next week; reply expected from PM Modi on August 10

Wordle 772 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 31

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE