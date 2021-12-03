Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra adopts Kishangarh village, improves education, health conditions

Rajya Sabha member, Dr Subhash Chandra has set an example by adopting the Kishangarh village in Hisar district of Haryana under the Sansad Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana and turning it into a model village for others to take inspiration from it.

Dr Subhash Chandra actually adopted five villages under the name 'Sabka' that includes Sadalpur, Adampur, Berarwala Khara, Kishangarh and Adampur Mandi. Dr Chandra decided to take it upon himself to identify the problems in these villages and provide a solution for further development.

Here are some changes brought by the mission:

- The relationship between the Gram Panchayat and Village Development Committee was strengthened through which the implementation of development in the village became easy.

- implementation of basic infrastructure needs was put in place. Now, Kishangarh has all the basic services and buildings like the Good Panchayat buildings, community parks, sports grounds, roads, basic health facilities and schools have also been constructed,

Initiatives taken by the Subhash Chandra Foundation:

- Education: The Subhash Chandra Foundation empowers girls through the 'Sach Vijay Scholarship Program' to educate and have equal rights. Every year, at least 10,000 - 15,000 scholarships are given under this scheme.

- Agriculture: Steps have been taken in the interest of farmers through collaboration and an integrated village development program with Haryana Agricultural University. Villages are now witnessing hi-tech gardens, skill development programs, KVK farms, increase in farmer employment. About 5,000 farmers have been trained through this program.

- Under the Youth Sports and Life Skill Development Program over 500 youth of the village are getting to train for sports like boxing, athletics, throwball etc. At least 100 children get to participate in state-level competitions. The youth is also being able to join the army through this initiative under the sports quota.

- Women Empowerment: The program promotes kitchen gardens and organic farming. Now, women don't have to remain dependent on markets for fresh vegetables and fruits. Many also supply goods from their kitchen garden and earn money.