Rajya Sabha elections on June 10: Know state-wise seats going to polls, retiring MPs

57 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states will go to polls on June 10, 2022, the election commission announced on Thursday. The biennial elections to the Upper House of the Indian Parliament, also called the council of states, are being conducted for the replacement of the Members of Parliament (MPs) retiring between the months of June and August this year.
While UP has the maximum Rajya Sabha seats up for elections, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra also have a significant number. Some of the big names who were on these seats include BJP Union Cabinet Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibbal, Jairam Ramesh and Ambika Soni, RLD’s Misha Bharti, RJD’s Sharad Yadav, independent member Subhash Chandra, and BSP’s Satish Chandra Mishra.
Here’s a full list of the state-wise seats up for elections along with names of the retiring MPs.
Andhra Pradesh
MPs: 4
Date of retirement: June 21, 2022
Prabhu Suresh Prabhakar – Date of Retirement
T.G. Venkatesh
Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary
Venumbaka Vijaya Sai Reddy
Telangana
MPs: 2
Date of retirement: June 21, 2022
Lakshmikanta Rao Voditela
Srinivas Dharmapuri
Chhattisgarh
MPs: 2
Date of retirement: June 29, 2022
Chhaya Bai Verma
Ramvichar Netam
Madhya Pradesh
MPs: 3
Date of retirement: June 29, 2022
Vivekkrishna Tankha
Mobashar Jawed Akbar
Sampatiya Uikey
Tamil Nadu
MPs: 6
Date of retirement: June 29, 2022
T.K.S. Elangovan
A. Navaneethakrishnan
R.S. Bharathi
S.R. Balasubramoniyan
A. Vijayakumar
K.R.N. Rajeshkumar
Karnataka
MPs: 4
Date of retirement: June 30, 2022
K.C. Ramamurthy
Jairam Ramesh
Oscar Fernandes (Vacant w.e.f 13.09.2021)
Nirmala Sitharaman
Odisha
MPs: 3
Date of retirement: July 01, 2022
Nekkanti Bhaskar Rao
Prasanna Acharya
Sasmit Patra
Maharashtra
MPs: 6
Date of retirement: July 04, 2022
Goyal, Piyush Vedprakash
P. Chidambaram
Patel, Praful Manoharbhai
Mahatme, Vikas Haribhau
Raut, Sanjay Rajaram
Sahasrabuddhe, Vinay Prabhakar
Punjab
MPs: 2
Date of retirement: July 04, 2022
Ambika Soni
Balwinder Singh
Rajasthan
MPs: 4
Date of retirement: July 04, 2022
Omprakash Mathur
Alphons Kannanthanam
Ramkumar Verma
Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur
Uttar Pradesh
MPs: 11
Date of retirement: July 04, 2022
Revati Raman Singh Urf Mani
Sukhram Singh
Syed Zafar Islam
Vishambhar Prasad Nishad
Kapil Sibbal
Ashok Siddharth
Jay Prakash
Shiv Pratap
Satish Chandra Misra
Sanjay Seth
Surendra Singh Nagar
Uttarakhand
MPs: 1
Date of retirement: July 04, 2022
Pradeep Tamta
Bihar
MPs: 5
Date of retirement: July 07, 2022
Gopal Narayan Singh
Satish Chandra Dubey
Misha Bharti
Ramchandra Prasad Singh
Sharad Yadav (Vacant w.e.f 04.12.2017)
Jharkhand
MPs: 2
Date of retirement: July 07, 2022
Mahesh Poddar
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Haryana
MPs: 2
Date of retirement: August 01, 2022
Dushyant Gautam
Subash Chandra
Rajya Sabha elections 2022 schedule
As per EC, the elections will be conducted as per the following programme:
- Notifications will be issued on May 24
- Last date of filing nominations: May 31
- Scrutiny of nominations will be on June 1
- Last date for withdrawal of candidatures is on June 3
- Date of polling has been set to June 10 with election hours between 9 am 4 pm
- Counting of votes will take place on June 10 at 5 pm
- The election is stipulated to be completed before June 13
