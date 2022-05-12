Rajya Sabha elections on June 10: Know state-wise seats going to polls, retiring MPs

File Photo

57 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states will go to polls on June 10, 2022, the election commission announced on Thursday. The biennial elections to the Upper House of the Indian Parliament, also called the council of states, are being conducted for the replacement of the Members of Parliament (MPs) retiring between the months of June and August this year.

While UP has the maximum Rajya Sabha seats up for elections, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra also have a significant number. Some of the big names who were on these seats include BJP Union Cabinet Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibbal, Jairam Ramesh and Ambika Soni, RLD’s Misha Bharti, RJD’s Sharad Yadav, independent member Subhash Chandra, and BSP’s Satish Chandra Mishra.

Here’s a full list of the state-wise seats up for elections along with names of the retiring MPs.

READ Meet Rajiv Kumar, new Chief Election Commissioner who will oversee 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Andhra Pradesh

MPs: 4

Date of retirement: June 21, 2022

Prabhu Suresh Prabhakar – Date of Retirement

T.G. Venkatesh

Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary

Venumbaka Vijaya Sai Reddy

Telangana

MPs: 2

Date of retirement: June 21, 2022

Lakshmikanta Rao Voditela

Srinivas Dharmapuri

Chhattisgarh

MPs: 2

Date of retirement: June 29, 2022

Chhaya Bai Verma

Ramvichar Netam

Madhya Pradesh

MPs: 3

Date of retirement: June 29, 2022

Vivekkrishna Tankha

Mobashar Jawed Akbar

Sampatiya Uikey

Tamil Nadu

MPs: 6

Date of retirement: June 29, 2022

T.K.S. Elangovan

A. Navaneethakrishnan

R.S. Bharathi

S.R. Balasubramoniyan

A. Vijayakumar

K.R.N. Rajeshkumar

Karnataka

MPs: 4

Date of retirement: June 30, 2022

K.C. Ramamurthy

Jairam Ramesh

Oscar Fernandes (Vacant w.e.f 13.09.2021)

Nirmala Sitharaman

Odisha

MPs: 3

Date of retirement: July 01, 2022

Nekkanti Bhaskar Rao

Prasanna Acharya

Sasmit Patra

Maharashtra

MPs: 6

Date of retirement: July 04, 2022

Goyal, Piyush Vedprakash

P. Chidambaram

Patel, Praful Manoharbhai

Mahatme, Vikas Haribhau

Raut, Sanjay Rajaram

Sahasrabuddhe, Vinay Prabhakar

Punjab

MPs: 2

Date of retirement: July 04, 2022

Ambika Soni

Balwinder Singh

Rajasthan

MPs: 4

Date of retirement: July 04, 2022

Omprakash Mathur

Alphons Kannanthanam

Ramkumar Verma

Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur

Uttar Pradesh

MPs: 11

Date of retirement: July 04, 2022

Revati Raman Singh Urf Mani

Sukhram Singh

Syed Zafar Islam

Vishambhar Prasad Nishad

Kapil Sibbal

Ashok Siddharth

Jay Prakash

Shiv Pratap

Satish Chandra Misra

Sanjay Seth

Surendra Singh Nagar

Uttarakhand

MPs: 1

Date of retirement: July 04, 2022

Pradeep Tamta

Bihar

MPs: 5

Date of retirement: July 07, 2022

Gopal Narayan Singh

Satish Chandra Dubey

Misha Bharti

Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Sharad Yadav (Vacant w.e.f 04.12.2017)

Jharkhand

MPs: 2

Date of retirement: July 07, 2022

Mahesh Poddar

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Haryana

MPs: 2

Date of retirement: August 01, 2022

Dushyant Gautam

Subash Chandra

Rajya Sabha elections 2022 schedule

As per EC, the elections will be conducted as per the following programme:

- Notifications will be issued on May 24

- Last date of filing nominations: May 31

- Scrutiny of nominations will be on June 1

- Last date for withdrawal of candidatures is on June 3

- Date of polling has been set to June 10 with election hours between 9 am 4 pm

- Counting of votes will take place on June 10 at 5 pm

- The election is stipulated to be completed before June 13

READ | "Strangulation of justice": Azam Khan receives opponent Mayawati's support