Rajya Sabha elections deferred amid coronavirus outbreak, fresh date to be announced later

The Elections Commission of India (ECI) has deferred the Raya Sabha elections that were scheduled for March 26 in wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has so far infected 492 people in India.

The decision has been taken to prevent gatherings of any nature which expose the concerned people to health hazards, the ECI said.

"The prevailing unforeseen situation of public health emergency indicates the need for avoidance of possibilities of gatherings of any nature, which expose all concerned to a possible health hazard. The poll process in the above said elections would necessarily include the gathering of polling officials, agents of political parties, support officials and members of respective Legislative Assemblies on the poll day, which may not be suitable in view of the prevailing unforeseen situation and related advisories in the country," the polls body said in an official statement.

New dates for the elections will be announced later, the EC said.

"Fresh date of poll and counting for the said biennial elections shall be announced in due course after reviewing the prevailing situation," it said further.

A total of 492 cases have been confirmed in India so far by the Union Health Ministry. The number includes 9 deaths and 36 people who have recovered from the infection.