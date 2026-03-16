INDIA

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Full list of winners across Assam, Chhattisgarh,Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra

The Rajya Sabha elections on 37 seats across 10 states were held today on Monday 16 March 2026. The voting on 11 out of 37 seats began at 9 am, and the vote counting will commence from 5 pm onwards. Here is the full list of unopposed winners from 26 seats.

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