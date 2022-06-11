Rajya Sabha Election results 2022: Here’s who won on which seat – State-wise list

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Elections to 16 seats in the Upper House of the Indian parliament concluded on Friday. Four states – Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra – saw elections for Rajya Sabha. BJP candidates won on 8 seats while Congress landed 5, with one each going to Shiv Sena and NCP and the final being won by BJP-backed independent candidate in Haryana.
Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal led the the big names who emerged victorious with other high-profile names being Congress senior leaders Randeep Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh and Shiv Sena's Sanjay. The results were delayed in Maharashtra and Haryana due to tiff over cross voting and allegations of breach of election rules. Here’s a state wise lowdown of who were the winners and how parties performed.
Haryana
Krishan Lal Panwar - BJP
Kartikeya Sharma - Independent candidate backed by BJP
Rajasthan
Randeep Surjewala - Congress
Mukul Wasnik - Congress
Pramod Tiwari - Congress
Ghanshyam Tiwari - BJP
Maharashtra
Piyush Goyal - BJP
Anil Bonde - BJP
Dhananjay Mahadik - BJP
Sanjay Raut - Shiv Sena
Praful Patel - NCP
Imran Pratapgarhi - Congress
Karnataka
Nirmala Sitharaman - BJP
Jaggesh - BJP
Lehar Singh Siroya - BJP
Jairam Ramesh – Congress