Rajya Sabha Election results 2022: Here’s who won on which seat – State-wise list

File Photo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Elections to 16 seats in the Upper House of the Indian parliament concluded on Friday. Four states – Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra – saw elections for Rajya Sabha. BJP candidates won on 8 seats while Congress landed 5, with one each going to Shiv Sena and NCP and the final being won by BJP-backed independent candidate in Haryana.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal led the the big names who emerged victorious with other high-profile names being Congress senior leaders Randeep Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh and Shiv Sena's Sanjay. The results were delayed in Maharashtra and Haryana due to tiff over cross voting and allegations of breach of election rules. Here’s a state wise lowdown of who were the winners and how parties performed.

Haryana

Krishan Lal Panwar - BJP

Kartikeya Sharma - Independent candidate backed by BJP

Rajasthan

Randeep Surjewala - Congress

Mukul Wasnik - Congress

Pramod Tiwari - Congress

Ghanshyam Tiwari - BJP

Maharashtra

Piyush Goyal - BJP

Anil Bonde - BJP

Dhananjay Mahadik - BJP

Sanjay Raut - Shiv Sena

Praful Patel - NCP

Imran Pratapgarhi - Congress

Karnataka

Nirmala Sitharaman - BJP

Jaggesh - BJP

Lehar Singh Siroya - BJP

Jairam Ramesh – Congress