Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022: Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, BJP claims 1 seat after counting

The Rajya Sabha election results 2022 for the Rajasthan seats are out, with Congress winning 3 out of the 4 seats in the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 10, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

Photo - IANS

The results for the Rajya Sabha elections 2022 have been declared for the Rajasthan seats, in which Congress emerged victorious in the majority of the seats. The ruling Congress on Friday won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, as revealed after the counting.

While three seats were won by the Congress party, the Bhartiya Janta Party bagged one seat in Rajasthan Rajya Sabha. Each candidate was required to get 41 votes each to win the seat, according to the official polling rules.

Congress candidates Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari were elected to the Rajya Sabha, according to a tweet by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who welcomed the victory of the party. Gehlot congratulated the three Congress leaders on the victory and said that they will “strongly advocate” the rights of Rajasthan in Delhi.

 

 

"Congress's victory on three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan is a victory of democracy. I congratulate all the three newly elected MPs Shri Pramod Tiwari, Shri Mukul Wasnik, and Shri Randeep Surjewala. I am sure that all the three MPs will be able to strongly advocate the rights of Rajasthan in Delhi," Gehlot tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate and former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari said he had also won, polling 43 votes. 

While speaking to reporters, BJP candidate Tiwari confirmed his victory and said, "I am thankful to the state and the central leadership for making me the candidate. I got 43 votes."

The statements came before the official announcement of the results. All 200 Rajasthan MLAs had cast their votes for the Rajya Sabha elections by Friday afternoon, as per PTI reports.

In the House, the Congress has 108 MLAs, BJP 71, Independents 13, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, and the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two each.

(With PTI inputs)

