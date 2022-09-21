Search icon
Raju Srivastava dies: How PM Narendra Modi reacted to legendary comedian's death

Raju Srivastava death: Union Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to the comedian.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 01:04 PM IST

Narendra Modi reacts to Raju's death (File)

Legendary comedian Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday after having spent 40 days in a Mumbai hospital following a heart attack. He was 58. The comedian, who dabbled in movies, briefly joined politics in 2014 after a stint in Samajwadi Party. He was a BJP member. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the actor-comedian saying he will continue to live in the hearts of the masses.

Here's how PM Modi reacted to Raju Srivastava's death: "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to the comedian. In a tweet in Hindi, Singh described the actor as an adept performer and a great personality

The minister tweeted: "I am deeply saddened by the death of popular comedian-actor Raju Shrivastava. Besides being an adept performer, he also had a very lively and cheerful personality. He was also very active in the field of social activities. I express my condolences to his bereaved family and his admirers."

Raju Srivastava had a heart attack on August 10 when he was working out in Delhi at a hotel. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"I got a call in the morning saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He had been waging a struggle for life in hospital for over 40 days," his brother Dipoo Srivastava told PTI from Mumbai.

