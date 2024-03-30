Twitter
Rajsamand Lok Sabha constituency: Voting date, candidates list, present MP and more

Rajasthan has 5.26 crore voters including 2.51 crore women.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 04:20 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Rajasthan will see voting in the upcoimng Lok Sabha Elections in first two phases on April 19 and 26. The desert state sends 25 MPs to the lower house of Parliament. According to the Election Commission, the total number of voters in Rajasthan is 5.26 crore including 2.51 crore women. Rajsamand Lok Sabha constituency is one of the key seats in Rajasthan. In 2019, the seat was won BJP's Diya Kumari who resigned from as MP recently to become Deputy Chief Minister of the state. She defeated Congress' Devkinandan (Kaka) in the last general election.

Voiting in Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat MP

Rajsamand will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat MP

The seat is presently vacant after BJP's Diya Kumari resisgned as MP months before Lok Sabha polls. She is now the Deputy CM of the state.

Candidates from Rajsamand Lok Sabha constituency

  • BJP - Mahima Singh
  • Congress - Damodar Gurjar

BJP has given ticket to Mahima Singh, wife of MLA Vishwaraj Singh. Congress had made Sudarshan Rawat its candidate, but he withdrew his candidature. He was replaced by Damodar Gurjar.

2019 Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan

Rajsamand comprises eight legislative Assembly seats -- Beawar, Merta, Degana, Jaitaran, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand and Nathdwara. In the 2019 general elections, BJP won 24 out of 25 seats in the desert state. One seat went to the NDA’s ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). BJP had managed to secure a vote-share of 58.5 percent, while RLP’s vote-share was recorded at 2.1 percent.

