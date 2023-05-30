Search icon
Rajput arrowhead, Gupta bone needle, Mughal coins: Stunning antiques unearthed at Delhi’s Purana Qila

Delhi's Purana Qila site holds over 2,500 years of history buried in layers dating as early as the Indraprastha settlement and also the Mahabharata period.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

The national capital’s Purana Qila site holds over 2,500 years of history buried in layers. Researchers have dug out stunning new artefacts from the “rare archaeological site” in Delhi. These include copper items belonging to different dynasties like the Rajputs, Guptas, Kushanas and Mughals.

In the latest discoveries, archaeologists have excavated a spoked copper wheel of Kushana era, an arrowhead of Rajput period, coins dating from Mughal reign, a bone needle and a pint from the Gupta period.

The latest excavation is the third at the Purana Qila site. It is ongoing from late January 2023 and is being led by archaeologist Swarnkar. Two earlier excavations took place in 2013-14 and 2017-18.

A "brick platform" and a "kiln" of the Kushana period were also unearthed within the last month. Earlier excavations also established evidence of the ancient settlement of Indraprastha at the site. Earthen pottery sequence have been found from Maurya to Shunga, Kushana, Gupta, Rajput, Sultanates and Mughal periods.

Archaeological treasure unearthed earlier included painted grey wares (PGWs) from 900 BC, believed to be linked with the Mahabharata period. Artefacts have been found from the pre-Mauryan era to the Mughal era. A ring well, beads and sealings from the Maurayn era were also found in the first excavation. Pre-Mauryan era artefacts include beads and a bead-making set up.

The Purana Qila in Delhi was built by Sher Shah Suri and Mughal emperor Humayun. 

 

(Inputs from PTI)

