Rajpal Yadav accidently 'hits' a student in UP's Prayagraj

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 07:06 AM IST

Rajpal Yadav was shooting for the film Laxmi Talkies (File)

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who was riding a scooter while shooting for a Hindi film in UP's Prayagraj, hit a student in the Katra area of the city.

The student lodged a police complaint alleging misbehavior by the team of the film.

The actor also lodged a complaint saying some people tried to disrupt the shooting.

The police said the actor had been riding an old scooter whose clutch wire broke and he accidently rammed the vehicle into the student. The student wasn't seriously injured.

They are investigating the case.

They later shot the scene.

Rajpal Yadav is shooting a sequence for the upcoming film Laxmi Talkies.

Hundreds of locals turned up to watch the shooting of the film.

Rajpal Yadav is one of the foremost comedians in the Hindi film industry. A few years ago, he was arrested in a cheating case involving Rs 5 crore. He was released on bail.

Yadav is known for his work in Waqt, Darna Mana Hai, Dhol and many other movies.

With inputs from IANS