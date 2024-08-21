Twitter
India

Rajnish Wellness Secures Landmark Deal With Indian Railways: Stock Poised For Major Growth As Ayurvedic Market Expands

Rajnish Wellness Limited (BSE: 541601), an Ayurvedic wellness company, is poised for significant growth following a landmark deal with Indian Railways.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 05:51 PM IST

Rajnish Wellness Secures Landmark Deal With Indian Railways: Stock Poised For Major Growth As Ayurvedic Market Expands
The company has been granted exclusive rights to set up Ayurvedic product stores at 315 railway stations across the country, a move that could revolutionize the Ayurvedic industry.

With a current share price of just ₹4, market analysts predict that the stock could skyrocket to ₹80 within the next 12 months, offering investors a potential return of 2000%. This bullish outlook is largely driven by the company’s strategic partnership with Indian Railways.

The deal provides Rajnish Wellness with unprecedented access to millions of consumers through the vast railway network. By placing Ayurvedic products at prominent locations within railway stations, the company aims to increase awareness and consumption of Ayurvedic products, especially among travelers.

The company’s financial performance has been impressive, with a three-year return of 1665% that outperforms the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index. Coupled with a strong balance sheet and a debt-free status, Rajnish Wellness appears well-positioned to capitalize on this growth opportunity.

 

 

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

