Rajnath slams Opposition for 'misleading people' about Rafale deal

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday accused the Opposition of misleading the people by demanding that the details of the Rafale deal be made public.

Addressing a rally in Haryana's Ambala district, Singh said all details regarding that Rafale fighter jet deal could not be made public in view of the security concerns.

This has happened not only in the current government's time, but also during the tenure of previous governments, he said.Singh alleged that the Opposition leaders' demand to make details of the deal public was not practical and they were making efforts to come to power by spreading lies and misleading the people.

The Union minister said the Centre had strongly checked the Naxal movement and the security forces were successful in controlling their activities, he said.

Singh added that an integrated border security system was being implemented to secure and strengthen the borders of the country as it was not possible to secure the 22,000-km long land-and-water borders of the country with wires.