Rajnath Singh visits CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's residence, likely to issue statement in Parliament tomorrow

A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday in which India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was travelling along with others. At least five people have died in the unfortunate incident. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the residence of CDS Rawat in New Delhi.

The defence minister has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the incident and the government is likely to issue a statement in the Parliament about the crash on Thursday.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has also rushed for Sulur Airbase and will visit the crash site.

There is no official information yet on the condition of General Rawat, however, it is being said that he is responding to the treatment. Along with General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier L.S. Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B. Sai Teja, Havaldar Satpal and pilots were travelling in the chopper. The crash is said to have occurred at around 12:20 pm.

As per the information, the Mi-17V5 chopper took off at 11:47 am from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore. The aircraft, carrying a few senior officials, was on its way from Sulur in Coimbatore to DSC in Wellington where Rawat, along with Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, was slated to participate in an event later.

The IAF said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.