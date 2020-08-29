Rajnath Singh to visit Russia for SCO meeting next week

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit Russia next week for the SCO or Shanghai Cooperation Organization defence minister's meet. Russia is the chair of BRICS and SCO grouping for this year and will be holding all meetings that traditionally happens annually.

The Russian defence minister Sergey Shoygu who met Indian envoy to Russia D. Bala Venkatesh Varma on the sidelines of Russian government's Army 2020 conveyed to him that he looks forward to meeting Defence minister Rajnath next week in Moscow.

This is the second visit of the Indian defence minister to Russia. He had visited Moscow earlier this year in June for the Victory day parade. Back then an Indian Tri-Service contingent took part in Victory Day Parade at Moscow's Red Square.

Also read Rafales to be formally inducted into IAF on Sep 10 by Rajnath Singh, French Defence Minister also invited

Russia on 10th September will host SCO Foreign minister meet and India's external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is expected to visit Russia for the meet.

While the ministry of external affairs has confirmed that it has received an invitation from Russia for the meet, it hasn't formally announced if the EAM will go.