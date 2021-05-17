Rajnath Singh to release first batch of DRDO's anti-COVID oral drug 2DG today

The first batch of 10,000 doses of 2DG medicine for treating COVID-19 patients would be launched today, i.e. May 17, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will release the first batch of the drug, marking a landmark in India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 2DG

The 2-DG drug developed by DRDO is a big breakthrough and could be a game-changer in the battle against the pandemic as it helps in faster recovery of the hospitalised patients and reduces oxygen dependence.

Developed by the DRDO's Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories in Hyderabad, the Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) drug is an anti-Covid therapeutic application.

Earlier, the DCGI had granted permission for emergency use of the 2-DG drug as adjunct therapy in moderate-to-severe Covid patients.

The drug comes in powder form in sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production.

"Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique," an official release had said.

The results of clinical trials, which were conducted in several states, showed that this 2-DG molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and also reduces oxygen dependence.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) permitted DRDO to carry out Phase 2 trials of the drug on 110 Covid patients in May 2020.

"In Phase 2A trials conducted from May to October 2020 in 6 hospitals and Phase 2B in 11 hospitals across the country, the drug was found to be safe in treating Covid patients and its efficacy was shown in their faster recovery," a statement said.

In the Phase 3 trials held from December 2020 to March 2021 at 27 hospitals in 10 states on 220 patients, results showed they improved symptomatically faster, with reduced dependency on oxygen supply.