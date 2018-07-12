Rajnath Singh to pay three-day visit to Bangladesh

Singh will meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and will hold a bilateral discussion on various issues like anti-terror cooperation, attempts by terror groups to radicalise youth.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day visit to Bangladesh from July 13 to July 15.

During the visit, Singh will meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and will hold a bilateral discussion on various issues like anti-terror cooperation, attempts by terror groups to radicalise youth and the constant inflow of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from across the border.

Both Singh and Hasina are also expected to hold an informal talk on the Rohingya issue during the meeting.

The Union Home Minister will be accompanied by some of the top officials of the Home Ministry.