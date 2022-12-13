Rajnath Singh statement in Parliament on Tawang clash: ‘No Indian casualties, more damage to China'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talked about the Tawang clash (File photo)

Just hours after the news of the clash between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was released by the central government, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Parliament in the midst of the political unrest.

A clash broke out between the troops from India and China on December 9 in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, and the Indian authorities said that as many as six soldiers from our side were left injured with minor wounds, and there were no deaths.

Narrating the ordeal of how the clash in Arunachal Pradesh began, Rajnath Singh informed that while some soldiers were left injured in the altercation, there was no loss of life among the Indian troops, while the damage inflicted on China was much worse.

While addressing the Parliament, the Defence Minister said, “On 9th December the Chinese troops crossed the LAC. Our troops confronted them and there was an altercation and a scuffle. Our troops stood their ground and ensured that the Chinese troops do not enter our territory and also sent them back to their post on their side.”

Rajnath Singh further added, “There was no loss of life or any serious injury among our soldiers. Our soldiers have been trained to reply with necessary force if and when required.” Singh also lauded the efforts of the Indian armed forces, calling their action during the clash commendable.

Expanding on the details of the Tawang clash, which took place on December 9, Rajnath Singh said, “Chinese side asked to refrain from such actions, maintain peace, tranquillity along the border.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also issued a statement regarding the clash between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh, slamming the “ruckus” created by the opposition parties in the Parliament over the conflict between the two neighbouring nations.

“Congress raised border issue in Parliament to avoid the questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's FCRA cancellation,” said Amit Shah. The Home Minister further added, “India's permanent seat in UN Security Council was sacrificed because of Nehru's love for China.”

