Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - in his first remarks after Pahalgam terrorist attack - said that being a defence minister, it is his responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack India.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - in his first remarks after Pahalgam terrorist attack - said that being a defence minister, it is his responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack India. He asserted that "under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, what you desire will certainly happen".

While addressing the Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav in Delhi, Singh also reminded the public of PM Modi's "working style". "You know our PM very well, you are familiar with his working style, determination,” Rajnath Singh said.

“As a nation, our brave soldiers have always protected the physical form of India, while on the other hand, our sages and wise men have protected the spiritual form of India. While on one hand, our soldiers fight on the 'Rannbhoomi' (battlefield), on the other hand, our saints fight on the 'Jeevanbhoomi'. As a defence minister, it is my responsibility to ensure the security of the country's borders along with my soldiers. It is my responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack our country,” he added.

The Pahalgam tragedy

As many as 26 people were killed as terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The terrorists shot the tourists at a point-blank range, after enquiring them about their religion and asking them to recite 'Kalma'.

Following the attack, the Indian government took bold measures to send a strong message against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism. New Delhi announced the suspension of Indus Water Treaty, cancellation of visa services for Pak nationals, cutting down on strength of Pak advisors in India and closing Attari-Wagah border.

Moreover, PM Modi has been holding key meetings with the chiefs of the three armed forces as the country awaits a military action against Pak.