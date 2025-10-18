Rajnath Singh's BIG warning to Pakistan: Operation Sindoor was just trailer...BrahMos range....'

Speaking on the role of BrahMos during Operation Sindoor, Singh said that the events that unfolded during the military operation against Pakistan were merely a trailer.He made these remarks while flagging off the first batch of BrahMos missiles in Lucknow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan that every inch of its territory is within the range of India's BrahMos missiles, describing Operation Sindoor as just a "trailer" of India's military capabilities. Singh emphasised India's growing defence strength, saying "winning has become a habit" for the country's military. He made these remarks while flagging off the first batch of BrahMos missiles produced at the BrahMos Aerospace facility in Lucknow.



"BrahMos proved to be practical for India's security during Operation Sindoor. Winning is not merely an incident, but it has become our habit...What happened in Operation Sindoor was just a trailer. However, that trailer itself made Pakistan realise that if India could give birth to Pakistan, I need not say anything further about what else it could do," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the BrahMos facility's potential, noting it would manufacture 100 missiles annually, supply them to the Army, Navy, and Air Force. "This BrahMos facility has been built on approximately 200 acres. Its total cost is approximately Rs 380 crore, and it will employ hundreds of people. These days, we're seeing reports of supplier countries disrupting the supply of spare parts. This disruption of the supply chain is being used as a weapon. We are now overcoming this challenge," the Defence Minister said, in what seemed to be a veiled attack at the US over the delay in engine supplies for Tejas aircraft.



BrahMos is a two-stage missile with a solid propellant booster engine as its first stage, which brings it to supersonic speed and then gets separated. The liquid ramjet or the second stage then takes the missile closer to 2.8 Mach speed in the cruise phase. Stealth technology and guidance system with advanced embedded software provides the missile with special features. The missile has a flight range of up to 290 km with supersonic speed throughout the flight, leading to shorter flight time, consequently ensuring lower dispersion of targets, quicker engagement time and non-interception by any known weapon system in the world.BrahMos operates on the 'Fire and Forget' principle, adopting a variety of flight paths on its way to the target. The missile's destructive power is enhanced due to the large kinetic energy on impact. Its cruising altitude could be up to 15 km, and the terminal altitude is as low as 5 meters. BRAHMOS carries a conventional warhead upto 200 kgs.Compared to existing state-of-the-art subsonic cruise missiles, BRAHMOS has three times the velocity, 2.5 to 3 times the flight range, 3 to 4 times the seeker range, and nine times the kinetic energy.The missile has an identical configuration for land, sea and sub-sea platforms and uses a Transport Launch Canister (TLC) for transportation, storage and launch. The canister for the missile serves the dual purpose of a container (to store & transport the missile) and also that of a launching tube.



