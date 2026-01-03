FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Air India in BIG trouble as Canada issues... after pilot found tipsy on duty at Vancouver Airport; Here's all you need to know

Who will replace Mustafizur Rahman in Shah Rukh Khan's KKR squad for IPL 2026? Check possible replacements

Who is Mustafizur Rahman? Bangladesh's star pacer acquired by KKR for Rs 9.2 crore, know why BCCI demands his removal from IPL 2026

Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on white-collar terrorism: 'Degree in hand, RDX in their...'

Magh Mela 2026: Devotees mark first Snan in Prayagraj, know all the dates of auspicious bathing and its religious significance

Indore water contamination tragedy: IMC springs into action, tankers rush to rescue Bhagirathpura residents

Pakistan-origin player to lead Zimbabwe in ICC T20I World Cup 2026: Check full squad

BCCI takes BIG step against Shah Rukh Khan's KKR amid Bangladesh-IPL row, asks franchise to...

Ikkis box office collection day 2: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra-starrer sees 50% fall after strong opening, earns just Rs...

Who is Christian Sturdivant? Teenager arrested by FBI for plotting ISIS-inspired attack in North Carolina

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

Air India in BIG trouble as Canada issues... after pilot found tipsy on duty at Vancouver Airport; Here's all you need to know

Air India in BIG trouble as Canada issues... after pilot found tipsy on duty

Who will replace Mustafizur Rahman in Shah Rukh Khan's KKR squad for IPL 2026? Check possible replacements

Who will replace Mustafizur Rahman in KKR squad for IPL 2026? Check possible rep

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics

Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit visit to Somnath temple

Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth

Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look

HomeIndia

INDIA

Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on white-collar terrorism: 'Degree in hand, RDX in their...'

Addressing the 104th Foundation Day of Bhupal Nobel University in Udaipur, Singh further stressed that education should aim not only at professional success but also at fostering good conduct, ethics, and a humane personality to promote social harmony.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 12:29 PM IST

Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on white-collar terrorism: 'Degree in hand, RDX in their...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged alarming trends like "white-collar terrorism" where even highly educated individuals like doctors are involved in criminal activities, as in the suicide car bomb blast near Red Fort in Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday emphasised the importance of an education system that instils "good values and character" alongside knowledge.

At least 15 people were killed, and several others were injured in the Red Fort terror attack caused by a suicide car bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi, on November 10, 2025. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested several others, including three more doctors - Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai, Dr Adeel Ahmed and Dr Shaheen Saeed for their alleged involvement in the blast.

"Any education system that does not impart humility, character, and moral values along with knowledge cannot be considered successful... Even highly educated people are involved in criminal activities. Today, alarming trends like white-collar terrorism are emerging, where highly educated individuals act against society and the nation. Who carried out the Delhi bomb blasts? Doctors.... It is essential that, along with knowledge, there be good values and character," Singh said.

Addressing the 104th Foundation Day of Bhupal Nobel University in Udaipur, he further stressed that education should aim not only at professional success but also at fostering good conduct, ethics, and a humane personality to promote social harmony."This forces us to engage in self-reflection. The purpose of education is not merely professional success, but also the development of good conduct, ethics, and a humane personality. This helps promote harmony in society," he stressed.

He also noted that the country is witnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with technologies like Artificial Intelligence and machine learning transforming lives and work patterns."We are witnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As a result, the technological landscape is also changing. Artificial intelligence, machine learning and many other technologies are transforming our lives and the way we work," Singh added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Air India in BIG trouble as Canada issues... after pilot found tipsy on duty at Vancouver Airport; Here's all you need to know
Air India in BIG trouble as Canada issues... after pilot found tipsy on duty
Who will replace Mustafizur Rahman in Shah Rukh Khan's KKR squad for IPL 2026? Check possible replacements
Who will replace Mustafizur Rahman in KKR squad for IPL 2026? Check possible rep
Who is Mustafizur Rahman? Bangladesh's star pacer acquired by KKR for Rs 9.2 crore, know why BCCI demands his removal from IPL 2026
Who is Mustafizur Rahman? Bangladesh's star pacer acquired by KKR for Rs...
Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on white-collar terrorism: 'Degree in hand, RDX in their...'
Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on white-collar terrorism: 'Degree in hand, RDX in
Magh Mela 2026: Devotees mark first Snan in Prayagraj, know all the dates of auspicious bathing and its religious significance
Magh Mela 2026: Devotees mark first Snan in Prayagraj, know all the dates
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit visit to Somnath temple
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look
Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and know about their upcoming debut films
Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and kn
Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in..., shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi in...
Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement