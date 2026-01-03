Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on white-collar terrorism: 'Degree in hand, RDX in their...'

Addressing the 104th Foundation Day of Bhupal Nobel University in Udaipur, Singh further stressed that education should aim not only at professional success but also at fostering good conduct, ethics, and a humane personality to promote social harmony.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged alarming trends like "white-collar terrorism" where even highly educated individuals like doctors are involved in criminal activities, as in the suicide car bomb blast near Red Fort in Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday emphasised the importance of an education system that instils "good values and character" alongside knowledge.



At least 15 people were killed, and several others were injured in the Red Fort terror attack caused by a suicide car bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi, on November 10, 2025. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested several others, including three more doctors - Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai, Dr Adeel Ahmed and Dr Shaheen Saeed for their alleged involvement in the blast.



"Any education system that does not impart humility, character, and moral values along with knowledge cannot be considered successful... Even highly educated people are involved in criminal activities. Today, alarming trends like white-collar terrorism are emerging, where highly educated individuals act against society and the nation. Who carried out the Delhi bomb blasts? Doctors.... It is essential that, along with knowledge, there be good values and character," Singh said.



Addressing the 104th Foundation Day of Bhupal Nobel University in Udaipur, he further stressed that education should aim not only at professional success but also at fostering good conduct, ethics, and a humane personality to promote social harmony."This forces us to engage in self-reflection. The purpose of education is not merely professional success, but also the development of good conduct, ethics, and a humane personality. This helps promote harmony in society," he stressed.



He also noted that the country is witnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with technologies like Artificial Intelligence and machine learning transforming lives and work patterns."We are witnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As a result, the technological landscape is also changing. Artificial intelligence, machine learning and many other technologies are transforming our lives and the way we work," Singh added.



