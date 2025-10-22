Rajnath Singh's BIG statement months after Op Sindoor: 'Pakistan hasn't forgotten that...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday cited the success of Operation Sindoor and said that "Pakistan has not forgotten that pain" and said wars have assumed a hybrid and asymmetric form.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 08:39 PM IST

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Image credit: ANI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday cited the success of Operation Sindoor and said that "Pakistan has not forgotten that pain" and said wars have assumed a hybrid and asymmetric form. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan made the remarks while attending the book launch of Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd)'s book 'Civil Military Fusion As a Metric of National Power and Comprehensive Security'.

Rajnath Singh also highlighted the "bold and decisive" reforms carried out in the Indian Army aimed at strengthening national security, including the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff. "...Now wars are not only fought on borders, they have taken a hybrid and asymmetric form...The traditional defence outlook is no longer applicable...Our government has also carried out several bold and decisive reforms to build future-ready and robust armed forces. These reforms ensure India's national security as well as our strategic autonomy. One of these historic steps was the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff..."

"During Operation Sindoor, we witnessed extraordinary jointness and integration between the three armies... Operation Sindoor has done the work of shattering Pakistan, and even today it has not forgotten that pain... "

The senior BJP leader also noted the growth in the domestic defence production and how India is rapidly becoming a manufacturing hub for the defence sector. "One of my key takeaways from reading this book is that civil-military fusion should be viewed not just as integration, but as a strategic enabler...This process is now moving forward rapidly in India... We have promoted defence manufacturing and public-private partnerships. While promoting defence startups, we have also increased industry partnerships with academia. Today, we are rapidly emerging as a manufacturing hub for the defence sector....Domestic defence production now totals more than Rs. 1.5 Lakh Crore. Of this, the private sector contributes approximately Rs. 33,000 Crore. The government has already begun implementing many of the suggestions made in this book..."

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

