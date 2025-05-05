INDIA
Rajnath Singh also said that as a Defence Minister it is his responsibility to ensure security and give a 'befitting reply' to those 'who dare to attack our country'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured people of India's stern response over the Pahalgam terror attack and said that whatever people want will happen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "You all know Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work ethic and perseverance... You are aware of his efficiency and determination... You are aware of the way he has learnt to take risks in his life... I want to assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi 'jaisa aap chahte hain waisa hokar rahega (Whatever you want will happen),' Rajnath Singh said.
The Defence Minister statement at the Sanskrati Jagran Mahotsav in New Delhi signalled India's determination to give a "befitting reply" to the terrorists after the Pahalgam terror attack.
"As a defence minister, it is my responsibility to ensure the security of the country's borders along with my soldiers. It is my responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack our country," Rajnath Singh said.
As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.
Following the terror attack Central government has announced several diplomatic measures against Pakistan, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.
India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured the country that the terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination, The Prime Minister asserted that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism and that the willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
