In a rousing address at the Bhuj airforce, union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, i.e., May 16, hailed the Indian Air Force's (IAF) successful 'Operation Sindoor', declaring to the world that the military operation crushed terrorism and showcased India's ability in the defence sector.

“Jitni der mein nashta paani hota hai, utni der mein aapne dushmano ko nipta diya (In the time it takes to have breakfast, you crushed the enemies),” Rajnath Singh said. He further praised the warriors who fought with resilience during escalations with Pak.

Singh said that whatever the Indian armed forces did during 'Operation Sindoor' has made Indians proud. "The Indian Air Force needed just 23 minutes to dismantle the terror infrastructure nurtured in Pakistan,” he added.

Further, the defence minister reiterated the country's stance on terrorism and stated, "The whole world is in awe of what our Air Warriors did. You didn’t just strike at terror camps; you sent a clear message — India will not tolerate terrorism and will hit back with precision and force".

Operation Sindoor

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashnmir - which had claimed 26 innocent lives - the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' in the wee hours of May 7. Nine terror camps operating in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pak's Punjab province were crushed, killing more than 100 terrorists.