Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on PoK: 'That day will come when...'

His remarks come after it was alleged the government had "missed the chance" to capture PoK during Operation Sindoor in May. Leaders of various Opposition parties criticised the government for agreeing to a ceasefire despite India having the upper hand in the conflict. Read on to know more on this.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday expressed confidence in India getting back control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) without taking any aggressive steps as the people in the region have been demanding freedom from the current administration. "PoK will be ours on its own. Demands have started being made in PoK, you must have heard sloganeering," the minister said during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Morocco. Singh added that he had repeated the same five years ago, while addressing an Indian Army programme in Jammu and Kashmir.

What did Rajnath Singh say about PoK?

Singh said: "I was addressing the Indian Army at a programme in Kashmir Valley five years ago, I had then said that we will not need to attack and capture PoK, it is anyway ours; PoK itself will say, 'Main bhi Bharat Hoon.' That day will come," the defence minister said. His remarks come after it was alleged the government had "missed the chance" to capture PoK during Operation Sindoor in May this year. Leaders of various Opposition parties criticised the government for agreeing to a ceasefire despite India having the upper hand after Operation Sindoor downed multiple Pakistani jets, claiming there was a chance to capture the Pakistani-occupied territory.

What are Rajnath Singh's Morocco visit plans?

The defence minister is on a two-day visit to Morocco where he is set to inaugurate Tata Advanced Systems' new manufacturing facility for the Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 at Berrechid, making it the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa. This is the first-ever visit by a Indian defence minister to Morocco. The minister hailed the new facility in Morocco as an important milestone that reflects the growing global footprint of India's defence industry. Singh will also hold a meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi. India and Morocco are also expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of Defence during Singh's visit. The memorandum will provide an institutional framework to expand and deepen bilateral defence engagement, including exchanges, training, and industrial linkages. Indian Navy ships have been making regular port calls at Casablanca in recent years, and this agreement will further consolidate such ties.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).