Rajnath Singh hits out at Samajwadi Party, BSP; says ‘Laxmi doesn’t visit on cycle or elephant’

The third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 concluded on February 20, and the state is gearing up for Phase 4 of polling. Amid this, Union Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh launched an attack at the opposition in the state.

The senior BJP leader hit out at the opposition parties, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), during a polling rally in Gorakhpur. Rajnath Singh said that the Goddess Laxmi doesn’t arrive on a cycle or an elephant, which are the symbols of SP and BSP, respectively.

Singh, while linking the goddess to BJP’s poll symbol lotus, said, “Goddess Laxmi never goes to anyone's house riding a cycle or an elephant or on (someone's) hand. Goddess Laxmi visits people only sitting on a lotus.”

While talking about the efforts of BJP, the defence minister further added, “The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ujjwala Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are the indicators of goddess Laxmi's arrival.” He also said, “Yearly Rs 6000 for the poor, free ration, pucca houses to several people have been given.”

According to ANI reports, Rajnath Singh said, “Whenever election comes, all political parties make huge promises to the people. If 'Netas' would have delivered on those promises in last 75 years then India might have become the world's most powerful country 10-20 years ago.”

The defence minister also said that according to international agencies, BJP is the only party running a good government in India, as per news agency PTI. He also added that the party has fulfilled all the promises that it has made to the public.

This comes just a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Samajwadi Party, remembering the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts. He said that the terrorists thought of putting the bombs in the cycles, which is the polling symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

The fourth phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 is set to commence from tomorrow, February 23. There will be a total of seven phases in the UP elections, and the counting of the votes will be done on March 10.

(With inputs from agencies)