Rajnath Singh discusses COVID-19 situation, defence cooperation with South Korean defence minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday spoke to his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo over the phone and had discussions on issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and defence cooperation.

During the telephonic conversation, the ministers reviewed COVID-19 situation across that world, an official statement from the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

Singh informed Kyeong-Doo on India's contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic.

The ministers finally agreed to work together to deal with the complex challenges posed by this pandemic.

The two leaders further discussed regional developments of 'shared security interests' between both the countries.

The official statement further added that the leaders reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to further promote defence cooperation engagements between the Armed Forces.

It was also agreed to take forward the agreements in the field of defence industry and defence technology cooperation between India and South Korea.

Kyeong-Doo visited New Delhi earlier in February, this year, to participate in Ministerial level Defence dialogue between the Republic of Korea and India at South Block.

(With ANI inputs)