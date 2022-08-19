Rajnath Singh didn't want to join politics; reveals his childhood dream

Rajnath Singh (File)

Rajnath Singh is one of the most successful politicians in the country. However, his first choice of profession wasn't politics. He revealed this information at an Army event. Addressing the personnel of the Assam Rifles and 57th Mountain Division of the Indian Army, Singh said he wanted to be an Army officer but couldn't due to the death of his father. He said he even appeared for the Short Service Commission exam.

"I want to share a story from my childhood. I also wanted to join the Army, and once I appeared for the examination of the Short Service Commission. I gave the written exam. But, because of certain situations in my family, including the death of my father, I couldn't join the Army," he said.

He said there is a charisma in Army uniform. A kid's personality changes if he is given an Army uniform, he added.

The minister was accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande during the visit to the headquarters of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) in Mantripukhri where they met the troops.

Singh recounted the valour shown by the security forces during the India-China standoff.

"When the India-China standoff was going on, you may not know all the details, but I know and the army chief of that time knows the gallantry and courage shown by our jawans, the country will always be indebted to you," he said.

"Wherever I go, I make sure that I meet armymen. When my Manipur visit was planned, I had asked (army chief) Pande-ji that I would like to meet the troops of Assam Rifles and the 57th Mountain Division," Singh said.

Meeting army personnel gives me a sense of pride, he added.

"Although doctors, engineers and chartered accountants are contributing to the nation in one way or another, I believe your profession is more than a profession and more than a service," Singh said.

