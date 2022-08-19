Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Rajnath Singh didn't want to join politics; reveals his childhood dream

Rajnath Singh recounted the valour shown by the security forces during the India-China standoff.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 01:25 PM IST

Rajnath Singh didn't want to join politics; reveals his childhood dream
Rajnath Singh (File)

Rajnath Singh is one of the most successful politicians in the country. However, his first choice of profession wasn't politics. He revealed this information at an Army event. Addressing the personnel of the Assam Rifles and 57th Mountain Division of the Indian Army, Singh said he wanted to be an Army officer but couldn't due to the death of his father. He said he even appeared for the Short Service Commission exam. 

"I want to share a story from my childhood. I also wanted to join the Army, and once I appeared for the examination of the Short Service Commission. I gave the written exam. But, because of certain situations in my family, including the death of my father, I couldn't join the Army," he said.

He said there is a charisma in Army uniform. A kid's personality changes if he is given an Army uniform, he added. 

The minister was accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande during the visit to the headquarters of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) in Mantripukhri where they met the troops.

Singh recounted the valour shown by the security forces during the India-China standoff.

"When the India-China standoff was going on, you may not know all the details, but I know and the army chief of that time knows the gallantry and courage shown by our jawans, the country will always be indebted to you," he said.

"Wherever I go, I make sure that I meet armymen. When my Manipur visit was planned, I had asked (army chief) Pande-ji that I would like to meet the troops of Assam Rifles and the 57th Mountain Division," Singh said.

Meeting army personnel gives me a sense of pride, he added.

"Although doctors, engineers and chartered accountants are contributing to the nation in one way or another, I believe your profession is more than a profession and more than a service," Singh said.

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi reports 1,964 new cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate drops to 9.42%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.