Rajnath Singh commissions indigenously made Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Sachet’, two interceptor boats

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday commissioned the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet and two interceptor boats (IBs) C-450 and C-451 in Goa via video conference.

The ICGS Sachet is the first in the series of five offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) and has been designed & built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). It is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment.

According to an official press release from the Ministry of Defence, Singh hailed both ICG and GSL for this initiative and said, “The commissioning of these ships is an important milestone in India's coastal capability building process. Also, despite challenges like COVID-19, it is also a great example of our commitment and determination for the safety and security of the country. The rising power of 'our sea guard', ICG and Indian shipbuilding industry is a matter of pride for the country.”

He also added that India's prosperity is dependent on the sea and being a responsible maritime power, oceans are priority of the government, he added.

The defence minister further expressed confidence that the Coast Guard Ships being inducted from Friday onwards will add to their strength and help in addressing the challenges related to maritime terrorism, drug trafficking, smuggling, maritime law enforcement and the search and rescue of threatened mariners.

Director-General of Indian Coast Guard Krishnaswamy Natarajan said the commissioning event proved that despite the hurdles posed by COVID19, the ICG moves ahead.

The 105-metre long ‘Sachet’ displaces approximately 2,350 tons and is propelled by two 9,100 KW diesel engines designed to attain a maximum speed of 26 knots, with an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles. The sustenance and reach, coupled with the latest equipment and systems, provides her with the capability to perform the role of a command platform and undertake tasks to fulfil the ICG charter.

The ship is designed to carry a twin-engine helicopter along with four high-speed boats and one inflatable boat for swift boarding and search & rescue operations. The ship is also capable of carrying limited pollution response equipment to undertake oil spill pollution response at sea.

Sachet is being commanded by Deputy Inspector General Rajesh Mittal and manned by 11 officers and 110 men.

It is for the first time in Indian maritime history that a ship was commissioned through the digital medium, maintaining strict protocol of social distancing in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.

The IBs C-450 and C-451 are 30 metre long boats indigenously designed & built by Larsen & Toubro Shipyard Hazira, and fitted with latest navigation and communication equipment. The two are capable of achieving speeds in excess of 45 knots and designed for high-speed interception, close coast patrol and low-intensity maritime operations.

The ships will be deployed extensively for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, coastal security and other duties as enshrined in the Coast Guard charter of duties.

With the commissioning of these ships, the ICG has reached a landmark 150 ships & Boats and 62 aircraft. Further, 40 ships are in various stages of construction at different Indian Shipyards and 16 advanced light helicopters are under production at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru, which will provide the added strength to the surveillance capabilities of ICG to deal with the ever-dynamic maritime challenges.