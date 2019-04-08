Rajnath Singh blasts at Congress-DMK tie-up, terms UPA as 'Unholy Preposterous Alliance'

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the alliance of Congress and DMK in Tamil Nadu, stating that the alliance between the two parties is nothing but an 'Unholy Preposterous Alliance', a jibe based on the acronym 'UPA'.

Addressing a public rally in Madurai, Singh said, "Congress-DMK alliance not United Holy Alliance but it is an Unholy Preposterous Alliance. I am also astonished why DMK has made an understanding with the sinking-ship of leaderless Congress. It will prove to be a disaster."

He also accused Congress of destroying the heritage and culture of Tamil Nadu while blaming it for thwarting democracy in the state. "Tamil Nadu is the biggest heritage center of culture, architecture, and history. Britishers harmed it and after them, it is Congress which has harmed Tamil Nadu the most. Three times the central governments led by Congress have dismissed the state governments of Tamil Nadu", said Singh.

Rajnath Singh, while campaigning for AIADMK candidate Raj Sathiyan, highlighted the economic growth of the country and said, "International Monetary Fund (IMF) has accepted that India is the world's fastest growing economy. In 2014 India was on the 9th place in economic ranking but today it has emerged on the 6th place due to efforts of Prime Minister Modi led government. In some months we will be on the 5th position."

He also talked about the dastardly Pulwama attack and Balakot air strikes and said, "Our fighters destroyed the terrorist camps in Pakistan. However, the opposition is putting signs of interrogation on the bravery of armed forces and asking them about the count of casualties. A Tamil Nadu son Abhinandan was also involved in the operation. India also shot down Pakistan's F-16 however their prime minister is lying about it which has been contradicted by Pentagon".

Singh also talked about the recent A-SAT missile test and said that while the capability was there since 2007, the then Prime Minister put a hold to it. It was given a go-ahead after formation of BJP government in the Centre, he added.

The BJP is in alliance with the AIADMK, the DMDK, and the PMK to contest all 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Voting in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 18. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.