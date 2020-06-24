Rajnath Singh attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the Victory Day Parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

"Attending the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow today to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory of the Soviet People in the great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. I am proud that a Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces is also participating in this parade," Singh tweeted.

"Impressive turnout of the Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow is indeed an extremely proud and happy moment for me," Singh said in another tweet.

The Victory Day parade was originally supposed to be held on May 9. However, it was pushed to June 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new date coincides with the original parade marking the victory in 1945.

On Tuesday, Rajnath Singh termed his visit to the Russian capital a sign of 'special friendship' between New Delhi and Moscow. "My visit to Moscow is the first foreign visit from India of an official delegation during the COVID pandemic. This is a sign of our special friendship. Despite all the difficulties of the pandemic, our bilateral relations are keeping good contacts at the various levels," he said.

A 75-member Indian military contingent is also participating in the Victory Parade alongside defence personnel from at least 11 nations, including China.