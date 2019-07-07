Rajnath Singh, Ashok Gehlot expresses happiness after Jaipur declared as 'World Heritage Site'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their happiness over Jaipur being declared a UNESCO World Heritage site on Saturday.

"I would like to congratulate each and every citizen of Rajasthan for the categorization of Jaipur as a world heritage. This is a big achievement not only for the people of Rajasthan but for the entire nation," Singh said.

"This is a really proud moment for the entire nation, this will promote Rajasthan tourism and attract more tourists to visit Rajasthan," Gehlot said in a press release.

Gehlot started putting in efforts to include Jaipur in World Heritage site since 1989, as told by Jaipur Mayor Vishnu Lata.

"I would like to congratulate all the citizens of this nation, I would also like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi who contributed his efforts to include Jaipur in the list of World Heritage site," Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel told ANI.

Earlier in the day, UNESCO had announced that "Pink City" Jaipur has made it to the list of World Heritage site.

"Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site: Jaipur City in Rajasthan, #India. Bravo," UNESCO announced through its Twitter handle.

"The fortified city of Jaipur, in India's northwestern state of Rajasthan was founded in 1727 by Sawai Jai Singh II. Unlike other cities in the region located in hilly terrain, Jaipur was established on the plain and built according to a grid plan interpreted in the light of Vedic architecture. The streets feature continuous colonnaded businesses that intersect in the center, creating large public squares called chaupars," a statement on the UNESCO website read.

The other places which were declared World Heritage Sites include -- Dilmun Burial Mounds (Bahrain), Budj Bim Cultural Landscape (Australia), Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City (China), Ombilin Coal Mining Heritage of Sawahlunto, (Indonesia), Mozu-Furuichi Kofun Group: Mounded Tombs of Ancient Japan (Japan), Megalithic Jar Sites in Xiengkhouang -- Plain of Jars (Lao People's Democratic Republic.

This comes a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the General Budget that the government is planning to develop 17 tourist sites.

The historic city is the capital of Rajasthan and is a popular tourist destination. Some of the famous tourist places in the city include -- Hawa Mahal, Amber Palace, Jantar Mantar amongst others.