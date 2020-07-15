Rajnath Singh, Army chief to visit Ladakh on July 17-18

Amid tensions along the India-China border, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on July 17-18.

Singh will be accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. They will visit forward locations in Ladakh.

The planned visit comes as Indian and Chinese armies are in talks for the next stage of disengagement.

The Corps Commander-level talks between India and China over the second phase of disengagement along the LAC were held at Chushul Border post in Eastern Ladakh on Tuesday.

The talks began at Chushul post on the Indian side at 11: 30 am on Tuesday and ended at around 2 am on July 15.

The meeting went on for 14.5 hours.

Earlier on July 5, the Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question-- Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi--- held a telephonic conversation during which they agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously.

As part of the first phase of disengagement, Chinese troops have moved back from Finger 4 to Finger 5 in the Finger area.

They have already moved back by around two kilometres in the other friction points including Galway valley, Hot Springs and Patrolling Point-15, top government sources told ANI.

The Indian side has also moved back as per the mutual disengagement agreed upon during the Corps Commander-level talks, the sources added. The vacant spaces will be treated as temporary non-patrolling zones by both sides and their troops will not come there.

(With ANI inputs)