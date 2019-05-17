Rajmahal Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency: Election in Rajmahal constituency will be held on May 19, in the seventh phase (last phase) of Lok Sabha polls. BJP's Hemlal Murmu, JMM's Vijay Handsa and CPI(M) Gopin Soren will be up in the key contest in the forthcoming election.

Rajmahal Lok Sabha Constituency comprises of six assembly segments which include Rajmahal, Barhait (ST), Pakaur, Borio (ST), Litipara (ST) and Maheshpur (ST).

Rajmahal Lok Sabha election 2019 candidates

BJP: Hemlal MurmuJMM: Vijay HandsaCPI(M): Gopin Soren

Rajmahal Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Vijay Kumar Hansdak (JMM)

Losing candidate: Hemlal Murmu (BJP)

2009

Winning candidate: Devidhan Besra (BJP)

Losing candidate: Hemlal Murmu (JMM)

2004

Winning candidate: Hemlal Murmu (Congress)

Losing candidate: Thomas Handa (Congress)

Congress as part of its alliance in the state had tied with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) (Prajatantrik) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Out of 14 seats, Congress is contesting on 7 seats, JMM on 4, JVM on 2 and RJD on just 1 seat. However, after RJD was allotted a single to contest, it walked out of the Mahagathbandhan.

Lalu Yadav's RJD had initially demanded that it wanted to contest on 3 seats in Jharkhand, but brought down the number to two after other allies objected to it. Later only one seat was allotted to the party, following which it walked out of the grand alliance in Jharkhand.

RJD wanted to contest on Chatra and Palamu but got the latter one only. Following these developments, RJD decided not to give up its stronghold region Chatra and fielded its candidate where the Congress party had also nominated its candidate. This created a little awkward situation for the opposition parties and might cost them in loss of votes in the forthcoming polls.

Polling in 14 Jharkhand Parliamentary constituencies was scheduled to take place in four phases. While polling in the first, second and third phase of Jharkhand election is already over, here is the date-wise break up of when the election were held and will be held in the remaining phase.

Lok Sabha polls 4th phase, April 29: Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamu (3 seats), polling already held.

Lok Sabha polls 5th phase, May 06: Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh (4 seats), polling already held.

Lok Sabha polls 6th phase, May 12: Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum (4 seats), polling already held.

Lok Sabha polls 7th phase, May 19: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda (3 seats), polling yet to take place.

BJP and Congress are the two major parties who will be up in key contest in most of the seats in the state.

Lok Sabha election 2019 is being held in 7 phases. Voting in the first six phases have already taken place. The remaining phase will vote on May 19 (7th and final phase). Counting of votes will take place on May 23.