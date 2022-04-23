Search icon
Rajiv Kumar steps down as NITI Aayog vice chairperson, Suman Bery to take over

Kumar had taken over as vice chairman of the government`s think tank in August 2017, taking over from Arvind Panagariya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

Rajiv Kumar (file image)

Rajiv Kumar has stepped down as Nitin Aayog’s vice chairman after serving for nearly five years. He will be replaced by economist Suman K Bery on May 1.

Notably, Kumar had taken over as vice chairman of the government`s think tank in August 2017, taking over from Arvind Panagariya who decided to return to his teaching assignment at Columbia University. 

As per a notification of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Suman K Bery has been initially appointed "with immediate effect" as a full-time member of the Niti Aayog, "up to April 30", on the same terms and conditions as are applicable to full-time members of Niti Aayog.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, in the notification, also approved Kumar`s resignation and has said to relieve him from the post on April 30.

Notifying Bery`s appointment, the notification read: "Appointment of Dr Suman K Bery as Vice-Chairperson, NITI Aayog ... with effect from May 1, 2022 until further orders, on the same terms and conditions as were applicable to the previous Vice-Chairperson, NITI Aayog.”

Who is Suman K Bery?

Bery, a well-known economist, has previously served as the Director-General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). He was also a member of the Prime Minister`s Economic Advisory Council, the Statistical Commission and the technical committee of the Reserve Bank of India.

Berry has also worked for the World Bank during India`s economic reforms.

(With ANI inputs)

