Shashi Tharoor tweets Rajiv Gandhi's pilot license on birth anniversary, Congress shares emotive video

Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary

Remembering former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary on Saturday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has shared a photo of Gandhi's pilot license.

The Congress MP said that Gandhi piloted the nation to greater heights but was cruelly snatched from us in mid-flight.

"#RememberingRajivGandhi on what would have been his 78th birthday. He piloted the nation to greater heights but was cruelly snatched from us in mid-flight," Tharoor tweeted on Saturday.

RememberingRajivGandhi on what would have been his 78th birthday. He piloted the nation to greater heights but was cruelly snatched from us in midflight. pic.twitter.com/UARsRN5Vf7 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 20, 2022

Gandhi acquired a commercial pilot’s license from Delhi Flying Club after completing college from the United Kingdom.

PM Modi, Congress and several other politicos have also paid rich tributes to the former prime minister. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited their father's memorial, Veer Bhumi, and paid homage on his 78th birth anniversary in the morning.

"Papa, you are always with me, in my heart. I will always try to fulfil the dream that you saw for the country," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi along with an emotive video.

पापा, आप हर पल मेरे साथ, मेरे दिल में हैं मैं हमेशा प्रयास करूंगा कि देश के लिए जो सपना आपने देखा, उसे पूरा कर सकूं। pic.twitter.com/578m1vY2tT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2022

India's youngest prime minister, Gandhi held office during 1984-89. Born on August 20, 1944, he was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber in 1991.

